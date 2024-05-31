Babar Azam nearly topples Virat Kohli's all-time T20I record, joins ex-India captain in exclusive club

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has ticked off yet another milestone and continues to chase down former India skipper Virat Kohli in the all-time records for run scorers in T20Is. Babar scored 36 in 22 balls in the fourth T20I against England at The Oval on Thursday in what turned out to be a losing cause for Pakistan. Babar Azam has scored three T20I centuries while VIrat Kohli has one.

In the process, though he joined Kohli as the only player to have scored more than 4000 runs in T20 internationals. He looked set to go past Kohli as the highest run scorer of all time in the format until he fell to fast bowler Jofra Archer off the last ball of the powerplay.

Kohli and Babar are expected to be joined in the 4000 club by India captain Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup, which starts on Sunday. Rohit has 3974 runs to his name in 151 matches at a strike rate of 139.97 and average of 31.79. Babar's tally stands at 4023 runs scored in 119 matches at a strike rate of 130.15 and average of 41.05. Kohli has scored 4037 runs at a strike rate of 138.15 and average of 51.75. Kohli has one century and 37 half-centuries while Babar has scored three centuries and 36 half-centuries. Rohit has a record five centuries and 29 half-centuries.

England seal 2-0 win against Pakistan

Babar's efforts didn't amount to much for Pakistan though as they squandered a good start with the bat to be all out for 157. All six of England's bowlers got wickets with spinner Adil Rashid the standout with figures of 2/27 in four overs. England were typically belligerent in their innings, ending the chase in 15.3 overs.

Captain Jos Buttler and Phil Salt put up an opening stand of 82 runs in just 6.2 overs after which Will Jacks couldn't really get going, scoring 20 runs in 18 balls. Jonny Bairstow finished unbeaten on 28 off 16 balls with Harry Brook at the other end on 17 off 14. Fast bowler Haris Rauf took all three wickets for Pakistan.