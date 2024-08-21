 Babar Azam records 8th duck, unwanted career first in Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test as horror run of form continues | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Babar Azam records 8th duck, unwanted career first in Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test as horror run of form continues

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 21, 2024 06:04 PM IST

Babar Azam lasted just two balls in Pakistan's first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan were off to a shaky start batting first in their first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bowl first. The hosts were then reduced to a score of 16/3 in 8.2 overs with fast bowlers Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud giving their side a dream start. Shoriful took two wickets, with the second of those being that of former Pakistan captain and talisman Babar Azam for a duck.

Babar Azam's Test form has seen a worrying dip since 2022(AP)
Babar Azam's Test form has seen a worrying dip since 2022(AP)

While wicketkeeper Litton Das took a stunner of a catch, it was a delivery that Babar could have just let go. Babar was facing just his second delivery of his innings and it was short and going down the leg side. The former Pakistan Test captain took a lunge at it and got an inside edge to Litton's left.

A worrying run of form

It was Babar's eighth Test duck and the first time he was dismissed without scoring at home in international red-ball cricket. It is part of a worrying dip in form for the star batter. Babar had averaged 58.67 in Tests between 2019 and December 2022. In this time, he plundered runs all over the world and not just at home, over 50 in Australia, nearly 50 in England and West Indies, nearly 70 in Sri Lanka and over 80 in Pakistan.

Since then, though, he has averaged 37.41 and has scored just one hundred and three fifties in nine Tests. His poor form in red-ball cricket has also spilled over into other formats and this also comes at a time when Babar's status as Pakistan's captain in all forms of the game was ended. He was rather unimpressive in the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Delayed start

The first Test was off to a delayed start due to a wet outfield. The two umpires -- Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock of South Africa -- made four inspections of the ground but found wet patches due to overnight rain, deemed dangerous for play. No play was possible before lunch with 230 minutes of play lost, curtailing the day to 48 overs. The weather forecast for all five days is not encouraging with rain and bad light predicted.

Pakistan entered the Test with four fast bowlers in all-pace attack with no frontline spinner while Bangladesh included three pacers and two spinners. The two-match series is part of the nine-team World Test championship with Pakistan currently sixth in the standings and Bangladesh eighth.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Babar Azam records 8th duck, unwanted career first in Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test as horror run of form continues
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On