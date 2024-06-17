Babar Azam's replacement identified by Younis Khan after Pakistan bow out of WC: ‘Why won’t you make him captain?’

Should Babar Azam continue as leader of the Pakistan side after an embarrassing exit from the ICC T20 World Cup? Former cricketer Younis Khan has identified the potential successor of the premier batter in the limited-overs format. Runners-up in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan bowed out of the ICC event in the group stage. A shocking defeat at the hands of the United States of America (USA), followed by a heartbreaking loss to arch-rivals India, put Pakistan on the verge of a shocking exit. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam at the toss for their Group A match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024(Pakistan Cricket - X)

With rain playing spoilsport in the deciding game between the USA and Ireland, Pakistan's exit was sanctioned as the co-hosts punched their Super 8 tickets with India from Group A. Salvaging some pride for the Green Army, Babar guided Pakistan to a win over Ireland in its final group game at the T20 World Cup. Addressing his future as the captain of the Asian giants, Babar admitted that he has no plans to resign from the leadership role. Babar was reinstated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as captain in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

'Why can’t Fakhar Zaman be the captain'

Speaking to PTV Sports after Pakistan's World Cup exit, former cricketer Younis extended his support to Fakhar Zaman for the captaincy post. "Why can’t Fakhar Zaman be the captain of the side isn’t he a performer? Didn’t he do well in the last 50-over World Cup? Who is that one player who gave us hope? Zaman started the 2023 World Cup in India poorly however, in the second half turned his form around which coincided with Pakistan’s success. His blistering starts at the top kept Pakistan in contention however, it was too little too late for them to go further in the tournament," Younis said.

'Who is sacrificing his place? Fakhar Zaman!'

Babar has been leading the Green Army since 2019. The former world champions have also appointed Shadab Khan (6), Qasim Akram (3) and Shaheen Afridi (5) for a few games in the shortest format. Babar is Pakistan's most-capped captain in the shortest format. The former world no.1 batter has captained the Green Army in 85 matches. Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan have won 48 games and recorded 29 defeats in T20Is. "Who is that one player in the side who is leaving his opening slot and batting down at four or five or six? Who is sacrificing his place? Fakhar Zaman! Why won’t you make him the captain?," Younis added.