 Babar Azam shatters Virat Kohli's T20I record but Pakistan skipper roasted for ‘Test-match’ knock vs USA at World Cup | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Babar Azam shatters Virat Kohli's T20I record but Pakistan skipper roasted for ‘Test-match’ knock vs USA at World Cup

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 06, 2024 11:41 PM IST

Babar Azam shattered Virat Kohli's T20I record in the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and the USA. However, Babar was trolled for his ‘Test match’ knock.

With Pakistan suffering a mini-batting collapse in the powerplay against co-hosts United States of America (USA) on Thursday, premier batter Babar Azam steered the ship for the Green Army with his crucial knock in match No.11 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The onus was on Babar after USA bowlers reduced the 2009 champions to 26-3 in the powerplay. Putting up a fight for the Green Army in their T20 World Cup opener, Babar not only top-scored for Pakistan but the superstar batter also shattered Virat Kohli's T20I record.

Babar Azam shattered Virat Kohli's T20I record with his crucial knock against USA(AFP-AP)
Babar Azam shattered Virat Kohli's T20I record with his crucial knock against USA(AFP-AP)

Staging Pakistan's fightback against the United States bowlers, Babar played a crucial knock of 44 to help his side recover from a precarious position. Though Babar scored the most runs for his side, the Pakistan skipper was trolled by fans for his 'Test match' knock. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, several fans lambasted Babar for scoring 44 off 43 balls in the T20I encounter. Babar faced the wrath of the fans for batting at a strike rate of 102.33 against the co-hosts in Dallas.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ALSO READ: USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: USA chase 160, Pakistan eye early wickets

Babar breaks Kohli's T20I record

However, Babar surpassed Kohli to become the all-time leading run-getter in the history of T20I cricket. Babar is the third batter to accumulate 4,000 runs in T20Is. The Pakistan skipper has 4067 runs in 120 matches while Kohli has scored 4038 runs in 118 games for the 2007 world champions. Former world no.1 batter Babar smashed two sixes and three fours in his 43-ball 44 against the US. Babar was dismissed by Jasdeep Singh in the 15th over of the Pakistani innings.

What happened in Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup clash

Easing the pressure off the Green Army, all-rounder Shadab Khan played a quick-fire knock of 40 off just 25 balls. Shadab and Babar's contrasting knocks powered Pakistan to 159 for seven in 20 overs. Talking more about the match, USA's Nosthush Kenjige emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. The USA star picked three wickets and leaked 30 runs in his four overs. "We are pretty pleased to restrict them to 155 on this wicket, it is a pretty good wicket. We know they are a dangerous side but we believe in our abilities and it is good that it reflected on the ground, the bowlers executed the plans perfectly," Kenjige said.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, USA vs PAK Live Score track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Babar Azam shatters Virat Kohli's T20I record but Pakistan skipper roasted for ‘Test-match’ knock vs USA at World Cup

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On