'Shameful that Pakistan cannot find…': Babar Azam and Co. face wrath of Inzamam-ul-Haq after T20 World Cup exit

With Babar Azam's men suffering a premature exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, legendary Pakistani batter Inzamam-ul-Haq lashed out at the squad of the Green Army. After a no-show at the 2023 World Cup, Babar failed to inspire Pakistan again as the former champions were knocked out in the group stage of the ICC event. Pakistan finished behind arch-rivals Team India, who topped Group A to enter the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. Inzamam questioned the selectors after Pakistan's flop show(Reuters-AFP)

Pakistan were outplayed by co-hosts United States of America (USA) in its T20 World Cup opener. After the thrilling Super-Over defeat at the hands of the USA, Babar and Co. lost the blockbuster Indo-Pak clash in New York. Following a defeat to India in the low-scoring contest, Pakistan opened its account with a win over Canada. However, the Green Army received their marching orders after USA's game against Ireland was abandoned because of rain. India have been joined by co-hosts USA as the second team from Group A for the Super 8 phase of the ICC event.

Pakistan salvaged some pride by winning its final group game against Ireland on Sunday. However, the Green Army suffered a batting collapse against Ireland before Babar rescued his side and sealed a scrappy win. After the game, Babar admitted that his team's batting let them down at the T20 World Cup. Talking about Pakistan's poor outing at the ICC event, former skipper Inzamam questioned the selectors for not identifying a reliable middle-order batter in the squad.

'Shameful that Pakistan cannot find middle-order batters'

"Jis tarah ki selection hui hai, aisi selection nahi karni hai. Pehle se lekar paanchwi tak sab openers hi khel rahe hai. Koi middle-order hi nahi hai Pakistan me. Badi sharamindagi hoti hai ki poore Pakistan me koi middle order batsmen hi nahi hai, jisko hum select kar sake. (This is certainly not the way a team should be selected. From No. 1 to No. 5, all are openers. It is shameful that we cannot find middle-order batters in Pakistan)," Inzamam said.

Babar salvages pride for Pakistan

Pakistan restricted Ireland to 106-9 in its final Group A game at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. Chasing the 107-run target, Babar and Co. were reduced to 62-6 in 10.6 overs. Playing a captain's knock for the former champions, Babar remained unbeaten on 32 off 34 balls to help his side beat Ireland by three wickets.

'Pakistan was never on top, never united'

"This struggle is not limited to the T20 World Cup. They struggled in a similar manner in the Asia Cup as well. Asia Cup is done. ODI World Cup is done. Even in the 2-3 series after that Pakistan was never on top, never united. Individual performances was all you could see, sometimes from Babar, from Rizwan and from Shaheen. You didn't see them perform as a unit," Inzamam added.