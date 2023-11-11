close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Babar Azam set to step down from white-ball captaincy after World Cup 2023: Report

Babar Azam set to step down from white-ball captaincy after World Cup 2023: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 11, 2023 09:00 AM IST

With Pakistan all but out of the World Cup, which was preceded by their inability to make the Asia Cup final, Babar's captaincy has came under the scanner

Ahead of Pakistan's quest to achieve the impossible to prolong their stay in India for the 2023 World Cup, Babar Azam shut criticism surrounding his captaincy in the tournament. He hit out at pundits and urged them to directly message him their thoughts and opinions rather than going live on television amid the team's unimpressive World Cup campaign. However, if reports are believed to be true, Babar is all set to relinquish his captaincy role in the white-ball format post the campaign.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja in a conversation during a practice session ahead of their match against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata (Bibhash Lodh)
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja in a conversation during a practice session ahead of their match against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata (Bibhash Lodh)

It hasn't been the campaign that Pakistan or Babar looked forward to. They were certainly a semifinal prospect, if not a title contender, but an array of four defeats in the opening half of the tournament left them wounded, which included a shock loss to Afghanistan. And although Pakistan did bounce back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, their shot at making the semifinal with a game in hand is nothing less than an improbable task.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: MCC's verdict on Mathews timed-out dismissal in WC, responds to SL star's 'video evidence' of being 'wronged' by umpire

With Pakistan all but out of the 2023 World Cup, which was preceded by their inability to make the Asia Cup final in September, Babar's captaincy has came under the scanner with veterans and experts questioning his ability to take on-field calls. Amid this, there were also a report of a rift in the dressing room with Pakistan team divided in two halves, the other being led by Shaheen Afridi.

Addressing the criticism ahead of Pakistan's final league game in this World Cup, against England in Kolkata on Saturday, Babar said: “Everyone has their own point of view, their own way of thinking. Everyone is saying something different. He should be like this, or like that. If someone has to give me advice, everyone has my number. It is easy to give advice on TV. If you want to give me some advice, you can message me.”

Despite defending his captaincy, a report in Geo Super revealed that Babar is likely to resign from the leadership roles in ODIs and T20Is post the World Cup in India as he has been seeking guidance from former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and those close to him on his future. In fact, Babar was spotted having a lengthy discussion with Raja at the Eden Gardens on the eve of the England game as well.

The report further added that the suggestion was made to Babar based on the challenges prominent captains have faced in a Test series in Australia. Pakistan are likely to tour Australia in mid-December for a three-match red-ball contest. Babar is likely to take the final call after returning to Pakistan.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out