Watch: Babar Azam shuts audacious 'aapse captaincy chhini jayegi…' question with savage reply after thrilling draw vs NZ

Published on Jan 07, 2023 07:29 AM IST

During a press conference after a thrilling draw against New Zealand in the third Test, Pakistan captain Babar Azam had a savage reply for a reporter's audacious question about his captaincy being snatched away.

Babar Azam had a savage reply for an audacious reporter.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

A brave century by Sarfaraz Ahmed helped Pakistan end the second Test in a draw on day 5, posting 304 for nine with New Zealand one wicket away and the hosts 15 short of their 319 target in Karachi on Friday. With the first Test also ending in a Sarfaraz, the pressure has increased on under-fire captain Babar Azam for Pakistan's dip in form. The situation has worsened for Sarafaraz with changes in PCB and a new interim chief selector in the guise of former player Shahid Afridi.

The 28-year-old has lately been aggressively grilled by journalists during press conferences, but has stood strong with his curt and crisp replies. The same happened after the second Test as a journalist once again put Babar in an uncomfortable position about his captaincy.

"Kuch log keh rahe hai aapki team pe grip kamzor hoti ja rahi hai. Dosti yaari ka silsila Pakistan team mein khata ho rahi hai. (Some people are saying that your grip over the team is getting weaker and your friendships are getting over in the Pakistan Cricket team)", the journalist began.

Babar interrupted, "Which friends?"

With the captain not continuing, the journalist finished his question, asking, "Since Shahid Afridi came, he has changed the vice-captaincy in ODIs, with Shan Masood coming in to fill in the role. Now it's being said that even Test captaincy will be snatched away from you soon?"

Babar shut the audacious reporter with a savage reply. He said, "Sir, you will only be knowing to whom is the captaincy going. I don't care about this. My work is to perform in the field and make my team also perform."

Here is the full video:

Babar led Pakistan to a runners-up finish in last year's T20 World Cup, where they lost to England in the final. Babar and Pakistan will be gunning for glory in the upcoming 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup. But Pakistan's participation in the showpiece event hangs in doubt due to its diplomatic and political differences with host India.

