Babar Azam warns anchor Zainab Abbas against crossing the limit after Twitter dig

Considered one of the most talented youngsters in the Pakistan team, batsman Babar Azam finally made it count in the Test level on Sunday by scoring his maiden ton against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Showing grit and determination, Azam hit an unbeaten 127 off 263 balls and called it a special knock as pundits felt that he wasn’t suited to the longest format of the game. While fans praised him, journalist Zainab Abbas took a dig at him and called him coach Mickey Arthur’s ‘son’. This infuriated the batsman and he asked her to stay within limits.

Taking to Twitter, Zainab first wrote: “Well played @babarazam258 - loved how the boys went congratulating Mickey Arthur celebrating his “son’s” century #PakvNZ.”

Well played @babarazam258 - loved how the boys went congratulating Mickey Arthur celebrating his "son’s" century #PakvNZ — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) November 25, 2018

To this, Azam wrote: “Think before u say something and don’t try to cross ur limits!!!”

Think before u say something and don’t try to cross ur limits!!! https://t.co/w8I8139OeY — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 25, 2018

Commenting on the knock, Azam said: “I had heard from my elders that scoring a Test century is special and that’s exactly what I experienced today. In the UAE the wickets are on the slower side, you can’t play through the line, you need to take your time and be patient. I was out on 99 against Australia. It’s definitely a relief to get over the line.

“I have gained a lot of confidence in the wake of scoring this 100... If you score runs, you develop a confidence. A Test hundred boosts your confidence like no other century, I am pleased to have scored one today.”

Azam went on to add that there was no pressure to score a hundred. “There was no pressure (of scoring a Test 100). I’d be lying if I say that not scoring a Test century was burden on me. I have never had issues with my batting position, wherever the team wants me to bat, I am happy to play at that position. I don’t think about the position, I just focus on my performance. I just try and give my 100 per cent,” he said.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 12:52 IST