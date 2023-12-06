Babar Azam's never-seen before act during warm-up tie leaves internet amazed, Cricket Australia pokes fun - Watch

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam left the internet amazed with his on-field antics during the ongoing warm-up tie against Prime Minister's XI on Wednesday. Azam, who was present at the non-striker's end, tried to stop a delivery struck by Shan Masood but it was slightly wide of him. The never-seen before act by Babar was an instant hit on social media

The never-seen before act by Babar was an instant hit on social media, and the clip of the same was shared by Cricket Australia, who wrote: "Babar Azam keeping himself in the game at the non-striker's end.... " as the caption.

Pakistan, who won the toss and opted to bat, piled 324/6 at stumps on Day 1. Babar scored 40(88) before getting caught-behind against Jordan Buckingham, who has so far scalped three wickets. Masood, on the other hand, returned unbeaten on 156(235) and will lead the charge on Day 2.

Meanwhile, this is Pakistan's first outing after a dismal show in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup, where the team won five out of the nine matches they played.

The underwhelming show by Pakistan also led to major changes in the Pakistan set-up as Babar stepped down as the skipper from all formats.

Masood will be seen leading Pakistan in the three-match series, which gets underway from December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan have included uncapped players Saim Ayub, Aamir Jamal and Khurrum Shehzad for the three Tests after fast bowler Naseem Shah couldn’t recover from a shoulder surgery for the tour.

New chief selector Wahab Riaz also recalled left-arm pacer, Mir Hamza for the tour for which nine players from the World Cup squad have also been retained.

Former captain, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imam ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Wasim junior have been retained from the WC squad.

The selectors have overlooked opener Fakhar Zaman, fast bowler Haris Rauf, leg spinner Usama Mir, allrounders Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed for the Test tour from the WC squad.

Pakistan play three Tests before moving on to New Zealand for five T20 internationals.