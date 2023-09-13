Babar parts ways with Champions Trophy final hero as Pakistan reveal Playing XI for virtual Asia Cup semis vs Sri Lanka

Only Sri Lanka are standing in Pakistan's way as Babar Azam and Co. are one win away from setting up a blockbuster clash with India in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup. After hammering Pakistan in their Super 4 meeting, Rohit Sharma's Team India outclassed defending champions Sri Lanka in match No. 11 of the continental tournament on Tuesday. With the win, the record-time winners became the first team to punch their tickets for the summit clash. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the Asia Cup 2023 cricket match(AFP)

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet each other in the virtual semi-final while an already qualified Indian side is scheduled to play Bangladesh in their final Super 4 fixture on Friday. Gunning for the Asia Cup glory as the co-hosts of the showpiece event, Babar’s Pakistan side has announced their playing XI on the eve of their crucial match against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan drop Champions Trophy final hero

Interestingly, Babar's men have parted ways with Fakhar Zaman as the star batter was not named in Pakistan's playing XI. Fakhar had played a memorable knock against India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final at the Kennington Oval. Fakhar was a part of Pakistan's playing XI for its second meeting with India at the Asia Cup in Colombo.

The Pakistan batter was the top scorer for the Green Army in their previous outing against India. Opener Fakhar had scored 27 off 50 balls against India in the Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup. Centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul followed by Kuldeep Yadav's memorable five-wicket haul powered India to its biggest win over Pakistan in the 50-over format on Monday.

Two-time Asia Cup winner Pakistan had suffered a huge setback in the lead-up to its must-win match against Sri Lanka. Fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a shoulder injury. Pakistan's think tank has decided to replace premier fast bowler Naseem with Zaman Khan. The 22-year-old has played only 6 T20Is for Pakistan.

Pakistan's playing XI for virtual Asia Cup semi-final

1) Mohammad Haris, (2) Imam-ul-Haq, (3) Babar Azam ©, (4) Mohammad Rizwan (wk), (5) Saud Shakeel, (6) Iftikhar Ahmed, (7) Shadab Khan (vc), (8) Mohammad Nawaz, (9) Shaheen Afridi, 10) Mohammad Wasim Jnr, (11) Zaman Khan.

