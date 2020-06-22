e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Back at it’: Cheteshwar Pujara hits the nets with Saurashtra teammates after three months

‘Back at it’: Cheteshwar Pujara hits the nets with Saurashtra teammates after three months

Pujara’s next assignment will most likely be the tour of Australia in December and India’s Test specialist posted a photo of hitting the nets on Monday.

cricket Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Cheteshwar Pujara all set to have a go in the nets.
Architects of Saurashtra’s maiden Ranji Trophy triumph including Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Jaydev Unadkat are back at the nets more than three months since they won the coveted title in March. Pujara has been training at his academy, located in the outskirts of Rajkot, along with Unadkat, batsman Arpit Vasavada and medium-pacer Prerak Mankad.

“It has been close to 10 days now. Though we were working on our fitness during the lockdown, there is no substitute to hitting the nets and it feels great. We are following all the government guidelines while practising,” Vasavada, Player of the Match in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, told PTI on Monday.

Compared to the bigger cities in India, the COVID-19 case load in Rajkot is on the lower side with 185 infections reported so far. While all professional cricketers will need four to six weeks to regain match fitness, the task is a tad tougher for the bowlers, who are at a bigger risk of getting injured after a long break.

“JD bhai (Unadkat) also joined us recently and is gradually increasing his time in the nets just like all of us. He is bowling without using saliva on the ball (recently banned by the ICC),” Vasavada said. “As for us (Pujara and I), we started with batting sessions of 10-15 minutes and plan to increase the intensity gradually. We have also some net bowlers who are based out of Rajkot. Initially, you need some time to get your reflexes back but now batting feels normal.”

With cases rapidly rising across the country, it is tough to predict when will the domestic season kick off. Scheduled to begin in August, the chances of it sticking to its original schedule looks unlikely.

The national team players including Pujara are also going through an uncertain period and don’t know when they can assemble for a training camp. Pujara’s next assignment will most likely be the tour of Australia in December and India’s Test specialist posted a photo of hitting the nets on Monday.

“Back at it...felt like a long time away but just as I took the stance felt as it was yesterday,” wrote Pujara on Instagram.

