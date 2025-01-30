Virat Kohli 'personally' meets DDCA chef, says 'bahar se nahi khaunga,' requests canteen recipe linked to his childhood

Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket after 12 years created an electrifying atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with thousands of fans turning up to witness the cricketing icon in action. As Delhi took on Railways in their Ranji Trophy clash, Kohli’s presence turned an otherwise low-profile fixture into a spectacle rarely seen in domestic cricket. Fans had gathered outside the stadium from the previous night, and every glimpse of Kohli was met with deafening cheers. New Delhi: Delhi�s Virat Kohli on the first day of a Ranji trophy cricket match between Delhi and Railways, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI01_30_2025_000123B)(PTI)

During the game, journalist Rohit Juglan shared an interesting tidbit about Kohli’s lunch, revealing that the DDCA had ordered chilli paneer from the local DDCA canteen. "In lunchtime, Virat Kohli will have chilli paneer ordered from the local DDCA canteen," read Juglan’s post on X (formerly Twitter).

While not a particularly extravagant choice, it quickly became a talking point among fans eager for any detail about their favorite cricketer.

In an interview with Revsportz, Sanjay Jha, who cooked food for Kohli and is a regular at DDCA canteen, revealed that the India batting stalward denied having lunch from outside.

“Bahar se nahi, yahi canteen se hi khaaunga (No, not from outside. I'll have lunch from the canteen),” Jha said.

In another interview with Indian Express, Jha lauded Kohli for remembering him and treating him with respect despite having gained international stardom over the years.

“He personally met me yesterday after the training session and requested me for chilli paneer. He called me by name ‘Sanjay ji.’ Itna badaa aadmi ban gayaa hai lekin mera naam yaad hai usko (He has become so big now. He still remembers my name.)," said Jha.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) initially estimated a turnout of around 10,000 for the game – a staggering number for a Ranji Trophy fixture. However, Kohli’s magnetic pull shattered those projections as thousands queued up outside the stadium, with some fans reportedly arriving the night before to secure a glimpse of their hero.

“I have never seen something like this in Ranji Trophy ever. Even in my playing days, there was hardly anyone who made the effort to watch domestic cricket. It is just because of one man,” a former India cricketer present at the venue told PTI.

The fan turnout

The sheer scale of the turnout forced officials to open additional seating to control the crowd. Initially, only the 6,000-capacity ‘Gautam Gambhir Stand’ was made available to spectators. But as the gates opened and the surge of fans became unmanageable, authorities decided to open the ‘Bishan Singh Bedi Stand,’ which can accommodate 11,000 people.

“I have been involved in Delhi cricket for more than 30 years, but I have not witnessed such scenes for a Ranji Trophy game. It just shows that Kohli’s popularity is unmatched,” said DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma.

Adding to the commotion, the movement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade past the stadium coincided with fans entering the venue, creating further logistical challenges. “What made it more challenging was that fans entering the stadium coincided with the VIP movement of PM Modi on the outside roads. As part of his strict security protocol and to maintain order, we were instructed by the police to open another stand for the public,” Sharma added.