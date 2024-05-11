 Balbirnie's 77 guides Ireland to 5-wicket win vs Pakistan, lead 1-0 in three-match T20I series | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Balbirnie's 77 guides Ireland to 5-wicket win vs Pakistan, lead 1-0 in three-match T20I series

AFP |
May 11, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The win gave Ireland a 1-0 lead, in their three-match T20I series against Babar Azam's Pakistan.

Andrew Balbirnie's 77 helped guide Ireland to their first victory over Pakistan in 17 years as they won the opening Twenty20 international by five wickets in Dublin on Friday. The opener's innings was pivotal as Ireland reached a target of 183 with a ball to spare.

Ireland beat Pakistan by five wickets.(AP)
Ireland beat Pakistan by five wickets.(AP)

Victory gave Ireland a 1-0 lead in a three-match series against a Pakistan side they will also face in the group stage of next month's T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies. It was just Ireland's second win against Pakistan following their shock triumph at the 2007 50-over World Cup.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read | Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's 'beef' called out by Michael Clarke: 'Hardik wouldn't be in India's World Cup squad if…'

Pakistan skipper and star batsman Babar Azam top-scored for the tourists on Friday with 57 in a total of 182-6 that also featured Saim Ayub's 45. "I didn't watch the last over. (I) went to the tent and put a towel over my head," said Balbirnie, who shared a third-wicket stand of 77 with Harry Tector, at the presentation ceremony.

"I felt it was my job to get the team over the line... Harry said if we could bat normally till the 13th over, we could get the runs. That was a partnership which set it up."

Azam, meanwhile, absolved his bowlers of blame for the defeat. "I think 190 would have been a par score," he said.

"We lost in the fielding and batting. (I) don't think we executed the plans. Few fielding lapses cost us.

"We attacked in the first six overs but didn't finish well."

Ireland needed 40 to win from the last four overs, with Abbas Afridi dismissing George Dockrell for 24. Next over, with Ireland requiring another 28 from 17 balls, Shadab Khan gave Balbirnie a reprieve by failing to hold a tough chance.

Come the penultimate over, Ireland's target was down to 19. But Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled Balbirnie with a low full toss to end the opener's impressive 55-ball innings, which featured 10 fours and two sixes.

With Ireland needing 11 off the last over, Curtis Campher under-edged a boundary off Abbas and eventually sealed victory with a leg bye. The teams meet again in Dublin on Sunday and Tuesday.

Brief scores

Pakistan: 182-6, 20 overs (Babar Azam 57; C Young 2-27)

Ireland: 183-5, 19.5 overs (A Balbirnie 77; Abbas Afridi 2-36)

Result: Ireland won by five wickets

Series: Ireland lead three-match series 1-0

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Balbirnie's 77 guides Ireland to 5-wicket win vs Pakistan, lead 1-0 in three-match T20I series

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On