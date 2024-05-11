Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's 'beef' called out by Michael Clarke: 'Hardik wouldn't be in India's World Cup squad if…'

That the Mumbai Indians became the first team to be officially eliminated from the race to the IPL 2024 Playoffs wasn’t surprising at all. The campaign of the five-time champions, who underwent a change in leadership by appointing Hardik Pandya as their new captain, never quite took off. Dealt with way too many defeats early on in the tournament, MI started slow… again, could never recover. Their captain was booed, team management slammed and eventually it all came crashing down for one of the most successful IPL franchises of all time, with the major blame put on Hardik, the treatment of Rohit Sharma and reports of the two not seeing eye to eye. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya with teammate Rohit Sharma celebrate a wicket.(PTI)

However, Michael Clarke, the former Australia captain, feels the situation between Hardik and Rohit may not be as bad as the public perceives it to be. Clarke’s belief stems from Hardik’s selection in India’s T20I World Cup squad, with the World Cup winning skipper highlighting Rohit’s power and say in team selection. While he still reckons that not all may be well between the two Indian superstars, Rohit would definitely not have picked Hardik had matters been blown out of proportion.

"You know what… knowing Rohit Sharma, he will wrap his arms around Hardik Pandya. That shows the character that Rohit is. He is the Indian captain and trust me… he wants to win that World Cup. He has had a lot of say in the 15 that is picked by India,” Clarke said on Around the Wicket podcast.

“It's very different to let's say the Australian 15. They are heavily focussed on spin bowling. If the beef between Rohit and Hardik was as strong as people think, Hardik wouldn't be in that World Cup campaign. The Indian captain has that much power.”

Clarke was one of the many who hinted at a division within the Mumbai Indians camp. He was strongly of the belief that the players are divided into the Hardik and Rohit group. Then again, he also realises the quality of Hardik and what he brings to the table. Yes, Hardik’s form with both bat and ball is not up to the mark, but Pandya can be a different beast altogether when it comes to playing for India and not as captain. His 2023 ODI World Cup campaign was cut short due to injury; hence, he would be more than just fiercely motivated to turn things around when India begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland.

“I think while there is obviously issues with how Rohit was released off his duties as captain of Mumbai Indians, I don't think that will affect their friendship, selection or Rohit Sharma. He will make sure Hardik is as focussed as possible,” Clarke added.

“You've seen in the last couple of games and Hardik knows he has to be batting and bowling and has to improve his game from where it’s been in the first half of the IPL. Right now it’s based on performance and as long as Hardik is performing, Rohit knows how important he is for that Indian team."