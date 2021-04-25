'Ball 6 aur run 37, only Sir Jadeja can do it': Twitter erupts as Jadeja smacks 5 sixes off Harshal Patel in final over

Ravindra Jadeja’s incredible hitting in the final over of the Chennai Super Kings sent Twitter in a meltdown. The CSK all-rounder, who was dropped on 0, made Royal Challengers Bangalore pay by scoring a blazing half-century off 25 balls. He finished unbeaten on 62 to power CSK to a challenging 191/4, including smoking 37 runs off the bowling of Harshal Patel.

Patel, who is the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2021, had returned figures of 3/14 from his first three overs, and bowling the final over of the innings, no one could have envisioned the carnage that was to follow. With CSK on 154/4, Jadeja tucked into the best bowler of the afternoon for RCB, smashing five sixes off the over. He smoked four sixes in a row, including a six off a no-ball and the free-hit to go with a double and a four to cap off the over.

Jadeja's remarkable power-hitting had users erupt on Twitter, with fans and former cricketers expressing astonishment over the way he took on Patel, who eventually finished with 3/57. Virender Sehwag lead the appreciation for Jadeja with the kind of tweet only he is capable of.

"Ball 6 aur run 37. Only Sir Jadeja can do it. Unbelievable hitting against the purple cap holder," Sehwag tweeted.

Ball 6 aur run 37. Only Sir Jadeja can do it. Unbelievable hitting against the purple cap holder. #CSKvRCB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

"Uff! 37! What a tournament Jadeja is having. I think #CSK have enough," tweeted cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle.

Uff! 37! What a tournament Jadeja is having. I think #CSK have enough. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021

Spare a thought for Harshal Patel. Purple cap. 3-14 from 3 overs before that one. Happens to everybody. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021

Jadeja's former India and CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Vera level batting @imjadeja super hitting #CSKvRCB @ChennaiIPL."

CSK's official handle did not miss out either. "There are 6666264 reasons for why we love Jadeja!," it tweeted.

Besides the cricketing fraternity, fans were left in awe of Jadeja' maddening hitting. "Hitting 37 runs in a single over of purple cap holder is not for everyone, unless you are Sir Ravindra Jadeja," one user tweeted.

Hitting 37 runs in a single over of purple cap holder is not for everyone, unless you are Sir Ravindra Jadeja ! 🙇‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/94eZnXpuYy — ѵíʍɑӀ #WearMask 😷🙏🏻 (@itxVimal) April 25, 2021

Harshal: I am the Purple Cap Holder



Jadeja: I am Colour Blind — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2021

6,6,6+Nb, 6,2,6,4 by Jadeja in the 20th over against the purple cap holder - 37 runs - the game changer. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2021

Sir Jadeja. OMG. Four continous big sixes against the purple cap holder 🙏 — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 25, 2021

25 Runs in 21 balls



3️⃣7️⃣ Runs in last 7 Balls



SIR Ravindra Jadeja 🦁🔥#WhistlePodu | #IPL2021 | @MSDhoni — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) April 25, 2021

CSK were given a wonderful start by opener Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who added 74 runs in 9.1 overs, with the former South Africa captain scoring consecutive half-centuries. After Gaikwad fell, du Plessis and Suresh Raina took CSK forward with a 37-run stand. However, RCB chipped in with regular wickets with Patel dismissing du Plessis, Raina and Ambati Rayudu. From there, Jadeja took centre-stage and played an innings which promises to be remembered for a long time.