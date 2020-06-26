e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ban on recreational cricket should go: England batsman Zak Crawley

Ban on recreational cricket should go: England batsman Zak Crawley

“I’d like to see that decision reserved to get community cricket back on. The England players are well aware of it - we have friends who want to play. I feel like it’s time to bring it back,” Crawley was quoted as saying by the BBC.

cricket Updated: Jun 26, 2020 11:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Zak Crawley.
Zak Crawley.(Getty Images)
         

It’s time that the government lifts ban on recreational cricket, says England batsman Zak Crawley, who feels cricket is a game which can be played with precautions.Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said recreational cricket cannot be played since cricket balls are a “natural vector” of coronavirus.

“I’d like to see that decision reserved to get community cricket back on. The England players are well aware of it - we have friends who want to play. I feel like it’s time to bring it back,” Crawley was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“You can social distance easily in cricket. You can’t put saliva on the ball at international level, and you could easily do that at community level.”The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is hopeful of club cricket resuming in the first week of July.

The 22-year-old Crawley is part of the 30-player England squad gearing up for the series against the West Indies, starting July 8 at Southampton.

According to a BBC report, all England’s players and staff have tested negative for coronavirus - among 702 tests carried out between 3 and 23 June - while pace bowler Jofra Archer was cleared to join the group on Thursday after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend.

Crawley is aware that he has stand out to grab a place in England top order.

“It’s great to see. I remember the Australia team of the early 2000s - some really good players didn’t get in that side and that is why they were so strong.

“They had such good training environments, where everyone is always trying to improve and it feels like we have something similar at the moment. We’ve got strength in depth and that’s what pushes you harder,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan for jobs to 1.25 crore workers
PM launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan for jobs to 1.25 crore workers
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh
Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In