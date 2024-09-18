BAN skipper Shanto plays down ‘red-soil’ pitch talk ahead of 1st Test vs IND: ‘Not thinking too much…’

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has played down the pitch talk ahead of the opening Test match against India in Chennai. The BCCI has reportedly prepared a red soil pitch in Chepauk to reduce the Bangladesh spinners' threat. However, the weather can still put the spinners early in the match, as the hot weather in Chennai is expected to disintegrate the pitch as the match progresses. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto gestures while speaking at a press conference ahead of the first cricket Test match.(AP)

Commenting on the wicket, Shanto feels that it will all boil down to how one adapts to it.

"As far as the wicket is concerned, it will be a good wicket. I don't want to talk too much about it. We will try to adapt the wicket as soon as possible," Shanto said in the pre-match press conference.

India have a dominant record at home, with spinners playing a crucial role in their success, but Shanto retaliated that his side, too, has a decent spin and pace attack to counter the hosts.

"I think we have a very experienced spin-bowling attack. But I think in the last couple of years, we have had very good pace bowlers as well. I know they are not that experienced, but they are capable of doing. So, I am not thinking too much about spin or pace bowling," he said.

Not thinking about the outcome: Shanto

The Bangladesh team is riding high on confidence after a 2-0 away Test series win over Pakistan, the first in the country's 24-year Test history.

Meanwhile, India, currently leading the World Test Championship (WTC) table, will start as favourites in the Test series.

Shanto doesn't want his team to get carried away after beating Pakistan and said the focus is to just trust the proce

"I think we played very good cricket against Pakistan, which gives us a lot of confidence. But, that is in the past," he told reporters during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"We are here to play a new series, and the dressing room believes we can play very good cricket. We are not thinking about the outcome, but just trying to follow our processes," the 26-year-old skipper with experience of 29 Tests said.