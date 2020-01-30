e-paper
Home / Cricket / Bangladesh stun South Africa by 104 runs to enter ICC U19 WC semis

Bangladesh stun South Africa by 104 runs to enter ICC U19 WC semis

Sent in to bat, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from opener Tanzid Hasan (80 off 84 balls), Shahadat Hossain (74 off 76) and Towhid Hridoy (51 off 73) to post a competitive 261 for 5.

cricket Updated: Jan 30, 2020 21:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Potchefstroom, South Africa
Bangladesh U19 cricket team.
Bangladesh U19 cricket team.(@cricketworldcup)
         

Bangladesh dished out a clinical all-round performance to beat hosts South Africa by 104 runs and enter the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from opener Tanzid Hasan (80 off 84 balls), Shahadat Hossain (74 off 76) and Towhid Hridoy (51 off 73) to post a competitive 261 for 5.

The South Africans were below-par with the ball as two out of five Bangladesh wickets came off run-outs.

Off-spinner Pheko Moletsane (2/41) and Tiaan van Vuuren (1/46) were the only wicket-takers for the home team.

South Africa were no better with the bat also as left-arm orthodox bowler Rakibul Hasan returned with impressive figures of 5/19 while Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/41) scalped two wickets to bowl the hosts out for 157 in 42.3 overs.

Middle-order batsman Luke Beaufort top-scored for South Africa with a 91-ball 60, while opener Jonathan Bird made 35 but their contributions were not enough to see the hosts through.

Bangladesh will play New Zealand in the second semifinal here on February 6. New Zealand had beaten West Indies by two wickets on Wednesday.

