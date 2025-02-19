Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto dismisses question on Jasprit Bumrah before Champions Trophy match against India

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto dismissed a question on India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ahead of their Champions Trophy Group A match against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday (February 20). Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy with a back injury he suffered during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this year. The fast bowler took about a month's break before resuming light bowling but the BCCI medical team and the selection committee felt it was too risky to take Bumrah to the Champions Trophy without proper match-simulation. Bumrah, whose inclusion in India's squad was subject to fitness clearance, was replaced by Harshit Rana in the final 15-member squad a week before the tournament. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shanto was asked whether Bangladesh were relieved not to see Bumrah in India's squad before their Champions Trophy opener. "A big relief for your team that you don't have to face Jasprit Bumrah tomorrow," a reporter said. He went on to ask another question on the adjustments required for Bangladesh players to adjust to 50-overs cricket as they were coming into the tournament after playing T20s in the BPL.

Shanto chose to answer the second question first and needed another prompt from the reporter to react to his question on Bumrah. "I'm not someone thinking about any individual cricketer. I think they have a lot of quality players, so we are thinking about how we execute our plans," the Bangladesh captain said.

Bangladesh not surprised by India's spin-heavy attack

There is no doubt that Bumrah's absence will be felt, but if there is any team in the world that can overcome that blow, that is perhaps India. They have selected a team loaded with spinners - as many as five (three of them all-rounders). There are only three pacers in their Champions Squad - Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Wth Hardik Pandya certain to play as a seam-bowling all-rounder, there is a high chance India will go in with three spinners.

"I'm not surprised if they put two or three spinners, because we have that idea what the team combination will be happen tomorrow. So, we have that, all the preparation. Last few days we had a good practice session, So we know how the challenge will come tomorrow," Shanto said when asked about spin-heavy bowling attack.

The last time India and Bangladesh met each other in the Champions Trophy was the semi-final in 2017, where India got the better of them easily. It's a different-looking Bangladesh team now. There is no Shakib Al Hasan and there are some very good fast bowlers in their ranks.

"The wicket and the ball have been changed in first-class cricket. We play with the Duke ball, so the fast bowlers wanted to bowl a lot of overs and we get a little bit charged. Obviously, there are a lot of local coaches and obviously overseas coaches there, so they helped and they motivated the fast bowler how they can compete in this international arena. So that is one thing: the ball and the wicket have changed, and thanks to BCB, the way they think about our fast bowlers. So, that is the one thing our first bowlers come up," Shanto said.