Bangladesh cricketers on PSL exit watch over security concerns, await BCB directive

Bangladesh cricketers are unlikely to participate in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League if security concerns persist, with players awaiting clear communication from the Bangladesh Cricket Board before taking a final call, Bangladesh’s state minister for youth and sports, Aminul Haque, said on Sunday. PSL 2026 will start on March 26

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Aminul stressed that the government would prioritise player safety and act only after receiving formal inputs from the BCB.

"Definitely our cricketers are not going if there is a security concern (in PSL)," Aminu said. "First BCB has to inform us about it (security concern) and afterwards we will take an official decision based upon our observation (following scrutiny from national agencies)," he said.

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He added that the ministry remains open to participation if adequate assurances are provided.

"If the BCB ensures us that there is no problem if our cricketers go there, in that case we don't have any problem. They (BCB) have to ensure what the players want because we don't want to discourage sports and we want everyone to play from their respective places," he added. "The BCB should consult us about security purposes and everything, and if they can ensure that (everything is fine), in that case we can proceed."

The development follows the Pakistan Cricket Board announcing a revised schedule for PSL 2026, with matches set to be played only in Karachi and Lahore, and behind closed doors under government austerity measures. The tournament has already seen multiple player withdrawals and travel advisories amid ongoing regional tensions.

Currently, six Bangladesh players — Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Rishad Hossain — have been granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) by the BCB to feature in the league. However, their participation now hinges on the government’s final clearance.

IPL broadcast ban under scanner Aminul also revealed that the government will review the recent ban on broadcasting the Indian Premier League in Bangladesh, stating that the issue would be taken up after the Eid break.

“We have not discussed it yet. After the vacation ends, we will speak with the cricket board and understand the actual situation before making a decision,” he said.

The ban reportedly stems from diplomatic tensions following the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year — a development that escalated into broader friction, including controversy around Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup.

Despite the tensions, Aminul maintained that sport should remain separate from politics.

“We want to build a friendly relationship. Sports should not be politicised. We need to understand why the IPL broadcast was stopped, and then we will take a call,” he added.