Bangladesh have mixed feelings about Pakistan’s boycott stand: ‘Wanted to challenge India’s dominance’

The Government of Pakistan might have announced the decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India to show solidarity with Bangladesh; however, Bangladesh's cricket board is concerned about incurring financial losses from this latest move. The entire world knows that there is no bigger cash cow in the sport of cricket than the match between India and Pakistan. The contests between the two rivals always fetches moolah for every stakeholder, including the broadcaster and every member nation of the ICC. Bangladesh won't be a part of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Pakistan have already confirmed they will not take the field against India after Bangladesh were shown the door from the T20 World Cup for refusing to travel to India. Ever since Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in Group C, Pakistan have maintained that the former is being treated unfairly by the ICC, arguing that Bangladesh's demand to play at a neutral venue should have been accepted.

If Pakistan don't play against India on February 15 in Colombo, then the broadcasters and the rest of the ICC member boards will face humongous financial losses. And this fact is now leaving the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sweating.

Also Read: BCCI’s attitude change, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Asia Cup bad blood behind Pakistan’s boycott: Ex-ICC prez Ehsan Mani “If the India–Pakistan match does not take place, the entire cricketing world will face financial losses. Even our dividend will decrease. We did not want such losses," a senior BCB official was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo.

Bangladesh are already staring at lower revenue than earlier, given they won't be part of the 20-team World Cup, beginning February 7. Earlier, Bangladesh were placed in Group C alongside England, Nepal, the West Indies and Italy. After their refusal to travel to India, Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the same group.

“This will directly affect the ICC’s central revenue pool. Like everyone else, we are also stakeholders in that fund. Take Kenya or Uganda, for example. They would be satisfied with a USD 100,000-200,000. But given our infrastructure, how will we survive if ICC revenues decline?" the publication quoted another BCB official as saying.

‘Challenge India’s dominance' The BCB officials might be worried about their own revenue taking a hit, but they also sided with Pakistan, taking a stand against the ICC and refusing to play India in the T20 World Cup.

“Pakistan wanted to send a strong message to Indian cricket. They wanted to challenge India’s dominance. From that perspective, the decision may make sense," said one BCB official.

While another said, "The ICC excluded us without properly listening to our position. Some response was inevitable. Pakistan’s decision not to play India is a very significant development.”

Earlier, the BCB requested that the ICC change the venue of the T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka. The demand was made following the ouster of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. However, after multiple email exchanges between the two concerned parties, no amicable solution was found, and in the end, Bangladesh were shown the door.