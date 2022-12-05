‘Bangladesh made it difficult’: Sunil Gavaskar comes out in KL Rahul's defence, reveals why India lost 1st ODI

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has perhaps revealed the real reason behind India's heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Bangladesh on Sunday. Litton Das-led Bangladesh stunned Rohit Sharma's Team India in the 1st One Day International (ODI) by 1 wicket at the Bangla National Stadium. Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul became the talk of the town after dropping an absolute sitter of a catch in the low-scoring encounter.

Rahul, who played a sublime knock for the Virat Kohli-starrer side, was called out by netizens for dropping the match-changing catch. Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz was dropped by wicketkeeper Rahul on 17 which paved the way for the hosts to punish India in the low-scoring thriller at Dhaka. At a time when Rahul is facing the heat for dropping a sitter, batting legend Gavaskar has come out in the defence of the under-fire wicketkeeper-batter.

“You can't really say that was it. Because yes, I think that was the last wicket. That should have made the match over. But the fact that India scored 186, I think you gonna look at that as well. The bowlers did wonderfully well, to get themselves in a position where they were 136-9. And then Hasan Miraj came, they had a bit of luck with that drop catch, but he played really well. He played sensibly. They took the attack to the opposition and played some bold shots. But India scored at least 80-70 runs less and if they had 250, it could have been a different game,” Gavaskar told the Sony Sports Network.

Batting first in the three-match series opener, India folded for a paltry total of 186 in 41.2 overs. Skipper Rohit scored 27 off 31 balls while ex-captain Virat Kohli was removed for 9 off 15 balls. Keeping wickets for India in the absence of first-choice keeper Rishabh Pant, Rahul spearheaded the Indian middle-order and the versatile batter smashed a quick-fire 73 off 70 balls. Rahul's entertaining knock lifted India to a modest total which was eventually chased down by Bangladesh in 46 overs.

“When you are asked to chase less than 4 runs an over. Like Bangladesh were asked to chase, automatically the pressure comes down. Bangladesh made it difficult for themselves by playing ultra cautiously. That's what got them into trouble. But, I think India didn't score 70-80 more runs is the reason why they lost,” Gavaskar added. Miraz's unbeaten 38 off 39 balls powered Bangladesh to a famous win over India in Dhaka. The rising star was also named the Player of the Match.

