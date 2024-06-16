Bangladesh opener reacts to Pakistan's T20 World Cup exit, asks Shahid Afridi to 'show way' to Babar Azam and co.

Pakistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup earlier this week, enduring a first-round exit in the tournament. The side's survival depended on Ireland's win over hosts the United States; however, the match was washed out without a ball being bowled, confirming the USA's advancement to the Super Eight. Pakistan had earlier faced a shock defeat to the USA in their opening match and were handed a dramatic six-run loss at the hands of India last week. Babar Azam-led Pakistan were knocked out of T20 World Cup this week; Shahid Afridi urged to 'show way' by Tamim Iqbal(AP)

The Pakistan stars, led by captain Babar Azam, are facing scrutiny from former cricketers for their poor performances at the tournament. On Sunday, Bangladesh's star opener, Tamim Iqbal, also posted about Pakistan's elimination, expressing his disappointment at the side's failure to advance. He also sent a message to the former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Feel sad to see Pakistan get eliminated from T20 WC. Hope they come well next time and have seniors like @SAfridiOfficial to show the way,” Iqbal wrote.

Strict action is expected on Pakistan players from the country's cricket board once they land home. According to a report from PTI, Pakistan cricketers face the possibility of having their central contracts reviewed and their salaries potentially reduced by the PCB following their early exit from the tournament.

A source within the board told the news agency that some officials and former players have advised PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to reassess the central contracts awarded to players during the tenure of his predecessor, Zaka Ashraf. This recommendation comes as part of a broader effort to address the team's disappointing performance and implement necessary reforms.

Grouping in Pakistan team

It was also reported by the same news agency that the side is currently divided into three groups, with captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan possibly upset with one another over leadership issues. Shaheen was removed as Pakistan captain in limited-overs formats earlier this year, with Babar returning to the role.

Rizwan, meanwhile, is reportedly irked with not being considered for the leadership role.