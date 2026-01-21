‘Bangladesh players want to play the T20 World Cup’: Najmul Hossain Shanto breaks silence amid BCB deadlock

Amid continued uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup, star batter Najmul Hossain Shanto made it clear that the players want to feature in the ICC tournament. His comments came on Tuesday, a day before the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to make its stance official. Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto speaks out as BCB uncertainty drags on (AFP)

Speaking to the media, Shanto said there has been no formal discussion on the issue from the Cricket Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), but stressed that the players are keen to take part in the World Cup despite being in the dark about the board’s internal deliberations.

“There wasn’t really an opportunity to talk about it,” Shanto said on Tuesday. “Those of us involved with CWAB have been very busy with matches. On top of that, something happened recently which affected the players mentally. It was a very tough time.”

BCB vs ICC T20 World Cup verdict, LIVE updates Shanto then underlined the significance of a World Cup and why the players see it as a rare opportunity, regardless of the ongoing impasse.

“As cricketers, we always want to play,” he said. “And when it’s an event like the World Cup, of course we want to be there. These tournaments don’t come often. World Cups are rare, especially the 50-over format which comes every four years. I see it as a big opportunity for us to play good cricket.”

Admitting that he is not fully aware of the developments within the board, Shanto reiterated that the players’ stance remains unchanged.

“I don’t really know what is happening internally, so it’s difficult for me to comment. But as players, we definitely want to play,” he added.

However, Shanto acknowledged that the final decision does not rest with the players, but with the BCB, which is expected to officially announce its verdict on participation on Wednesday.

“There are many issues involved, and I don’t personally know everything in detail,” he said. “But I believe if these matters are resolved properly and if we get the opportunity, Inshallah it will be very good for the players to take part in the World Cup.”

Earlier, Bangladesh T20 captain Litton Das, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) tournament, said flagged a concern, saying that the players are not being kept in the loop regarding Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup, and that there has been no communication from the board to the players as well.

"No (consent was not taken)," he said in a firm tone, before adding that he was unsure whether players should have been consulted before the decision was taken to not play the tournament in India, citing security concerns, a position reiterated hours earlier by Bangladesh's sports advisor, who insisted the government was not ready to change its stand. I don't know but there has been no communication with me. Many things in life are not ideal, but you have to accept them according to the situation," Das said.