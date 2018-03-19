Bangladesh’s ‘nagin’ dance celebration mocked after India win Nidahas Trophy

The Bangladesh cricket team’s ‘nagin’ dance celebration, which they performed after beating Sri Lanka in the last league game of the Nidahas Trophy, came back to haunt them on Sunday after Dinesh Karthik’s late heroics handed India a thrilling four-wicket win in the last ball of the game. (IND v BAN HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

With Sri Lanka not involved, the title clash saw a large number of home fans backing India. The reason for the same was quite clear. Bangladesh’s post-match celebrations after beating Sri Lanka had seemingly left the hosts aggrieved, leaving Shakib Al Hasan’s side playing in front of a hostile crowd in Sunday’s final.

As India took upper hand during the game, the crowd was seen imitating the ‘nagin’ dance celebration to taunt the Bangladesh team.

A few in the crowd also mimicked Amila Aponso’s ‘pungi’ (flute) celebration as India looked on course for victory.

The game, however, swung after India lost its top order with a few overs left in the chase.

In a game of quite a few twists and turns, Dinesh Karthik later turned the game on its head with an unbeaten 8-ball 29 that included a last-ball six to hand India the title.

If the earlier taunts were not enough, more mockery ensued on social media as Indian Twitter joined hands with the crowd at the R Premadas Stadium in Colombo to lampoon the Bangladesh side.

One of the most widely shared pictures on Twitter following the match was that of Soumya Sarkar lying on the ground, distraught, after Karthik’s six off the last ball denied Bangladesh a win. The picture, shared by the handle ‘@zZoker’ , was captioned “Final step of Nagin Dance.”

Final step of Nagin Dance. pic.twitter.com/15qngHKR2P — Swagshank (@zZoker) March 18, 2018

Can’t stop my myself from posting this..Sri Lanka’s fans doing nagin dance after india won ❤️ #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/arbNTzNp8D — Santosh Mohanty (@ERSantoshM) March 18, 2018