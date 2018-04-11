Bangladesh’s Nasir Hossain out for six months amid speculation over injury cause

Bangladesh’s all-rounder Nasir Hossain has been ruled out from playing cricket for six months after tearing his right knee ligament while allegedly playing football.

“Primary assessment showed that he has a badly injured ligament on his right knee. To know more we had sent him for an MRI [yesterday] and it shows he had torn his ligaments and will require an operation,” Cricbuzz quoted Bangladesh Cricket Board’s chief physician, Debashish Chowdhury, as saying.

READ | IPL 2018 matches moved out of Chennai amid Cauvery protests: Reports

“We are yet to decide whether it will be completed at home or abroad. But as it stands, he will certainly be out of cricket for the next six months,” he added.

The untimely injury means that 26-year-old Hossain will not be able to build on his claim to make the senior national side with Bangladesh A’s upcoming series against Sri Lanka, regarded as his platform to showcase his abilities.

And the manner in which the right-handed batsman picked up the injury has also become the focal point of discussion in the country.

“Every cricketer should have a clear knowledge regarding his priorities,” Habibul Bashar, the national selector, told reporters when he was asked about the manner in which Hossain allegedly injured himself.

READ | ICC forms dispute panel on PCB’s compensation claims against BCCI

“Certainly it will make him pay as he will surely lose few opportunities that seemed to be lying ahead for him to grab,” he added.

Nasir on the other hand denied claims of injuring himself while playing football and said he was hurt by the media’s projection of the incident.

“It is quite disappointing to see what is happening with me. I had twisted my knee while running during a personal visit outside Dhaka but there is no truth whatsoever regarding the allegation that it was sustained while playing football,” Hossain told Cricbuzz.

READ | Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan seeks maintenance, moves court

“I did not anticipate that my injury will be projected in this manner by the media and it is simply hurtful, to say the least,” he added.