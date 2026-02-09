Bangladesh send last-minute request to Pakistan, urge them to play World Cup match against India for ‘cricket ecosystem’

As world cricket awaits official confirmation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) late on Monday urged Pakistan to roll back their decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup Group A clash against India and go ahead with the match. Bangladesh want Pakistan to play against India on February 15

"We are deeply moved by Pakistan's efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam said in a statement.

"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system."

Islam, who reached Lahore on Sunday, was part of the virtual meeting involving the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board, amid efforts to resolve the standoff.

PCB chief Naqvi on Monday said a final decision on whether Pakistan would boycott the match against India would be clear within the next 24 hours, acknowledging hectic deliberations with the ICC that also involved his Bangladesh counterpart Aminul Islam.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Naqvi had reached out to Islam and requested that he make a formal appeal to Pakistan.

"Bulbul was called by Naqvi to request that he issues a formal appeal to Pakistan to play the game (against India) and that was a respectable way of wriggling out of the mess," a source aware of the development said.

The trigger for Bangladesh's withdrawal was the release of their pacer Mustafziur Rahman from the KKR squad on BCCI's instructions.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all involved for their positive roles in trying to overcome recent challenges," the BCB statement said.

"In particular, the BCB wishes to express its profound and heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, his Board and the cricket fans of Pakistan. Throughout this period, the PCB has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity."

(with PTI inputs)