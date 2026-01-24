Bangladesh shoot themselves in the foot by boycotting T20 World Cup in India: Decision to hurt them in unimaginable ways

In what is easily one of the biggest setbacks for cricket, Bangladesh are out of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. The back-and-forth confrontation between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board hit a dead end, with neither party willing to back down. On Monday, the ICC offered the BCB one last opportunity to set things straight – speak to your government or be booted out; however, the sports ministry instead urged and convinced its players not to travel to India on the grounds of security concerns. And fence, unfortunately, Bangladesh were booted out of the tournament, with Scotland replacing them in the 20-over ICC tournament. Bangladesh's cricket is set to go back at least 10 years. (AFP)

Bangladesh’s decision to close all doors to playing the T20 World Cup in India has the potential not only to spoil its relations with Indian cricket but also to dent its progress on the global stage. From the possibility of ouster from the IPL to financial losses to sparking and a sense of abandonment, Bangladesh has self-sabotaged its standing and undermined its own cause. Here’s how.

IPL boycott looms large If the ICC removes Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup, the likelihood of their players featuring in the Indian Premier League has dropped to almost zero. Much like Pakistan cricketers who remain barred from the IPL, the same reasoning is now set to apply to Bangladesh players as well. Over the past 18 years, the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman have regularly appeared in the tournament. That door, however, now appears firmly shut, with relations between the BCB and the BCCI having sunk to an all-time low.

Huge financial loss No Bangladesh participation means zero financial returns. The board stands to lose between $20–25 million in annual ICC revenue, along with a participation fee of around $500,000, after battle lines were firmly drawn at yesterday’s ICC meeting. The swift vote against Bangladesh by board members immediately pitted the ICC and the BCB against each other.

Only last week, Bangladesh star Mehidy Hasan Miraz had underlined just how dependent players’ earnings are on ICC events, stressing that the BCB plays little to no role in supplementing their income. With the boycott now in place, the financial livelihood of Bangladesh’s cricketers is inevitably set to take a significant hit.

Bangladesh cricket to go back at least by 10 years Bangladesh earned Test status in the year 2000, ironically against India. Over the past 25 years, while their cricketing growth may not have matched the rapid rise of a nation like Afghanistan, Bangladesh have consistently retained the ability to surprise stronger opponents with their unpredictability.

Walking away from the World Cup, however, could trigger far more damaging consequences. The risk of losing full-member status is real, and the fallout could strain bilateral relations and disrupt future FTP cycles. More than anything else, one can only feel for Bangladesh’s cricket-mad supporters in a nation where the sport has been a passion bordering on obsession for decades.

Risk hosting future ICC tournaments Under the current FTP, Bangladesh have been awarded the hosting rights for the 2031 ODI World Cup. However, unless something extraordinary changes, the BCCI is unlikely to send its team to Bangladesh. Historically, India has avoided touring countries where player safety could be a concern.

With several Hindu men being killed, raising serious security questions, staging a tournament of the World Cup’s magnitude would almost certainly invite objections. And once doubts over safety begin to surface, it’s not just India, but the confidence of the rest of the cricketing world would inevitably follow suit.