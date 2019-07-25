Bangladesh to host two T20Is between Asia XI and World XI

Bangladesh will host two T20Is between Asia XI and World XI in March 2020 to mark the birth centenary of nation’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan confirmed on Thursday. Sheikh Mujib’s birthday is celebrated as a national holiday in Bangladesh and the government is planning big events to mark his 100th birthday next year. The matches will be played at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on March 18 and 21 respectively.

“There will be a matter of availability if they (players) have international duties,” Hassan was quoted as saying by Cricinfo. “I think only two teams will be busy at the time, but they won’t be playing T20s, so we might get their T20 players”

“We are looking for the best players among the current lot, and because the games will have international status, everyone will be serious about it,” he added

Hassan also confirmed matches were granted international status at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting last week. For such matches to get international status, one full-member team should be part of the contest.

“They made a special dispensation for Bangladesh, but they said it is only a one-off that such a match will get international status,” Hassan said.

