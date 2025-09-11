BAN vs HKG Live Updates, Asia Cup T20I: Red-hot Tigers seek winning start to tournament, Hong Kong on the ropes early

BAN vs HKG Live Score, Asia Cup 3rd T20I, Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: The Asia Cup caravan keeps rolling in its early stages, and already a team heads to the field knowing that their campaign is at risk. After losing the opening game of the tournament to Afghanistan in crushing fashion, a Hong Kong side hoping to leave their mark and make an impact on this tournament are fighting to stay in it. Back in Abu Dhabi, they meet a Bangladesh team that has seen an uptick in fortune in recent months, and will have a healthy dose of confidence as they try to make it out of a very tricky Group B in the UAE....Read More

The Tigers know that with difficult matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka around the corner, fetching the points and a victory by a big margin against the unfancied Hong Kong team is crucial. This is a team that is enjoying a very sizeable upgrade in terms of how they compete in T20I cricket: always capable of pulling off upsets when the conditions were in their favour, the Bangladesh unit with its new guard of batters has very quickly developed into a modern-looking team that is well-suited to what the modern game demands. Add to this a bowling unit that has quality across both pace and spin, and is even built for all-phase control, and this Bangladesh unit provides true threat to the hopefuls in this tournament.

Recent series victories over Sri Lanka away and Pakistan at home in July will also give them confidence: this is a team that has quickly put away poorer results to realise their talent, and do possess a genuine threat to once again go deep in the Asia Cup, a tournament they have historically enjoyed more than most. However, they will also remember that 11 years ago, they were upset by Hong Kong in the T20 World Cup. While the teams are much-changed since then, it will serve as a reminder to both that upsets and big results can certainly happen in a tournament that nobody sees coming.

Hong Kong had a timid start in their opener against Afghanistan, conceding too many runs above par in the first innings, and then never quote looking alive in the chase. The key will be for the batting to click and show that they belong at this level, however tricky it might be against a tried-and-tested unit that the Tigers will bring to the table. Babar Hayat was one of the members who was around when they beat Bangladesh in 2014, and at 33 years old, remains their main batter and the go-to man. Can his teammates provide him enough support to ensure they can go toe to toe with the team that certainly starts off as heavy favourites?