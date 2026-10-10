Sanju Samson takes responsibility for poor string of scores before Ranchi T20I: ‘Blame myself’

Despite scoring two half-centuries in the recent series against Afghanistan, the pressure was firmly on Sanju Samson ahead of the 2nd T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi. The scores hadn't been coming consistently in the last four games, but the right-hander answered his critics in style, slamming a quickfire 82 off 41 to help India post 249/5 in 20 overs. During the mid-innings, Samson was asked whether he did anything different in Ranchi compared to the last four T20Is, in which his scores read 9, 7, 2, and 11. Sanju Samson shut the outside noise to play a 82-run knock in Ranchi. (ANI Pic Service)

“I did ask you, when runs are not flowing, what's the response? You did respond with a fine innings. What was the point of difference in this innings as compared to your last four in this format?” asked Daren Ganga. In response to the question, the 31-year-old kept it simple: one cannot think about playing for oneself, as professional sport requires everyone to put the team first.

“Nothing. I don't think so. I think being a professional cricketer playing for India, I think you definitely take care of the professional side of it. You do your preparation, you do your practice, you do your training, you do everything possible in your hands. But to be very honest, I think we all know that in this format, the result is not in your hands; there is only one way to go. So you can't say I've had bad three innings, so let's take some time, let's build my innings, and then we will see,” Samson told the broadcaster.

“No, there is only one way to go. I think the team is in front. My job is to give my country a great start, and I try to do that. I also take responsibility when I get out. So that's totally fine, and I'm taking the blame on myself. I don't blame anyone else for not scoring runs, actually. That's my job, and I try to do it every time I step out to the ground,” he added.

The right-handed batter, who was the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, had four back-to-back low scores, failing to get going in the one-off T20I against Japan, the Asian Games and the series opener against the Windies. The chatter surrounding Samson's place was always going to be there, considering how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to warm the bench.

A large section of fans and experts believe that the 15-year-old should be opening the batting alongside Abhishek, as the duo could take the game away from the opposition in no time.

‘Positive frame of mind’ In 2026, whenever Samson has gone on to play at least 15 balls in a T20I innings, he has gone on to smash a half-century. The Ranchi T20I was the first instance this year where Samson's score of fifty went in vain as the Windies chased down the daunting total of 250 with six wickets in hand and nine balls to spare.

For Samson, the mindset has been the same, and nothing has changed despite the underwhelming last few games. “I just try to look at the ball and have a very positive frame of mind. I think if the ball is in my area, I definitely go for it. So it doesn't matter if it's over cover or overlong. So it depends on where the bowler is bowling. I don't like to get a bit premeditated. I just like to be blunt, watch the ball and back my instincts,” said Samson.