Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Bangladesh lose both openers
18:55 hrs IST
Lockie gets Tamim!
18:46 hrs IST
Change in attack
18:35 hrs IST
Sarkar is cleaned up!
18:25 hrs IST
Sarkar on a roll
18:15 hrs IST
Solid start for Bangladesh
18:01 hrs IST
Match begins
17:37 hrs IST
Playing XI
17:35 hrs IST
Mashrafe speaks
17:35 hrs IST
NZ playing XI
17:35 hrs IST
Kane speaks
17:32 hrs IST
Predicted XI of Bangladesh
17:28 hrs IST
Predicted XI of New Zealand
17:24 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live updates: Bangladesh were asked to bat first by New Zealand. Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal out to open for Bangladesh and got off to a solid start. Matt Henry and Trent Boult are finding it hard to take wickets in the initial spell and this could mean there could be a change in attack within the first 10 overs. Both the teams have made no changes so far. Kiwis searching for wickets.
Follow Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score and updates:
Lockie gets Tamim!
A short one from Lockie Ferguson ends Tamim Iqbal’s stay at the crease. The batsman tries to pull it towards a midwicket, gets a leading edge and it is taken by Trent Boult inside the circle. BAN 60/2
Change in attack
There is finally a change in attack and it is Lockie Ferguson who comes out to replace Trent Boult. The Kiwis look for Ferguson to bowl those 150kph deliveries which might trouble Bangladesh batsmen.
Sarkar is cleaned up!
Finally, New Zealand find a much-needed breakthrough. Soumya Sarkar has been cleaned up with a fuller one from Matt Henry. The batsman tried to hit it towards leg side, but the ball came a lot quicker and went on to knock down the stumps. BAN 46/1
Sarkar on a roll
Matt Henry messes with his line over the wicket to Soumya Sarkar, outside the off stump, good height and plenty of room for the left-handed batsman to glide it past the midwicket for another boundary. Smashes another one two balls later for second boundary in the over. 7 overs gone, BAN 37/0
Solid start for Bangladesh
Bangladesh are not entering this match with a sense of fear. Both Tamim and Soumya Sarkar are maintaining their cool against the highly regarded Kiwi seamers and are converting the bad deliveries into boundaries. 4 overs gone, BAN 15/0
Match begins
Tamim Sarkar gets going with a boundary in the first over. He is in the middle with Soumya Sarkar. Kiwis are into the attack with Matt Henry.
Playing XI
Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
Mashrafe speaks
We would have liked to bowl first as well. It’s not going to be easy today. We need to hang in there till the last ball. We got some good experience guys and new talent. Hopefully they’ll deliver today as we are playing with the same team.
NZ playing XI
Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Kane speaks
We are gonna bowl. It was a good performance but we need to move on to the next opposition. It’s a new day and we need to put up a good performance again. We need to strike the balance between staying fresh and training. I think we did a good job in the last match and we are playing with the same team.
Predicted XI of Bangladesh
Bangladesh got their World Cup campaign off to a rollicking start as they beat South Africa quite comfortably and this should hold them in great shape when they take on New Zealand for their second match.
Here is predicted XI.
Predicted XI of New Zealand
New Zealand could not have asked for a better start to the World Cup campaign. Led by Kane Williamson, the Kiwis completely toppled Sri Lanka in their opening game, pulling off a thumping 10-wicket win.
Here is predicted XI for the match against New Zealand.
Hello and welcome
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the ninth match of the ongoing World Cup and both teams come off impressive wins and will look to carry forward the momentum in this game. Bangladesh would have derived plenty of confidence from the win against SA, but then would be wary against the threat of Trent Boult and company.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.