Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Bangladesh lose both openers

Live updates: Bangladesh were asked to bat first by New Zealand. Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal out to open for Bangladesh and got off to a solid start. Matt Henry and Trent Boult are finding it hard to take wickets in the initial spell and this could mean there could be a change in attack within the first 10 overs. Both the teams have made no changes so far. Kiwis searching for wickets.

18:55 hrs IST Lockie gets Tamim! A short one from Lockie Ferguson ends Tamim Iqbal’s stay at the crease. The batsman tries to pull it towards a midwicket, gets a leading edge and it is taken by Trent Boult inside the circle. BAN 60/2





18:46 hrs IST Change in attack There is finally a change in attack and it is Lockie Ferguson who comes out to replace Trent Boult. The Kiwis look for Ferguson to bowl those 150kph deliveries which might trouble Bangladesh batsmen.





18:35 hrs IST Sarkar is cleaned up! Finally, New Zealand find a much-needed breakthrough. Soumya Sarkar has been cleaned up with a fuller one from Matt Henry. The batsman tried to hit it towards leg side, but the ball came a lot quicker and went on to knock down the stumps. BAN 46/1





18:25 hrs IST Sarkar on a roll Matt Henry messes with his line over the wicket to Soumya Sarkar, outside the off stump, good height and plenty of room for the left-handed batsman to glide it past the midwicket for another boundary. Smashes another one two balls later for second boundary in the over. 7 overs gone, BAN 37/0





18:15 hrs IST Solid start for Bangladesh Bangladesh are not entering this match with a sense of fear. Both Tamim and Soumya Sarkar are maintaining their cool against the highly regarded Kiwi seamers and are converting the bad deliveries into boundaries. 4 overs gone, BAN 15/0





18:01 hrs IST Match begins Tamim Sarkar gets going with a boundary in the first over. He is in the middle with Soumya Sarkar. Kiwis are into the attack with Matt Henry.





17:37 hrs IST Playing XI Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman





17:35 hrs IST Mashrafe speaks We would have liked to bowl first as well. It’s not going to be easy today. We need to hang in there till the last ball. We got some good experience guys and new talent. Hopefully they’ll deliver today as we are playing with the same team.





17:35 hrs IST NZ playing XI Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult





17:35 hrs IST Kane speaks We are gonna bowl. It was a good performance but we need to move on to the next opposition. It’s a new day and we need to put up a good performance again. We need to strike the balance between staying fresh and training. I think we did a good job in the last match and we are playing with the same team.





17:32 hrs IST Predicted XI of Bangladesh Bangladesh got their World Cup campaign off to a rollicking start as they beat South Africa quite comfortably and this should hold them in great shape when they take on New Zealand for their second match. Here is predicted XI.





17:28 hrs IST Predicted XI of New Zealand New Zealand could not have asked for a better start to the World Cup campaign. Led by Kane Williamson, the Kiwis completely toppled Sri Lanka in their opening game, pulling off a thumping 10-wicket win. Here is predicted XI for the match against New Zealand.



