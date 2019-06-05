ICC World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Bangladesh predicted XI against New Zealand - Tactical change expected

Bangladesh got their World Cup campaign off to a rollicking start as they beat South Africa quite comfortably and this should hold them in great shape when they take on New Zealand for their second match.

However, New Zealand too were ruthless in their opening win against Sri Lanka and hence, there will be added spice to this contest - both these teams would want to believe they have a real possibility of making it to semi-finals.

The venue for this clash will be Oval, where spin will play a crucial role and here, Bangladesh have an edge. In Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan, they have two quality spinners who can not only restrict the flow of runs, but are also attacking options.

The only change Bangladesh could effect could be replacing Mohammad Saifuddin with Rubel Hossain.

After the win against South Africa, there were no wild celebrations - perhaps Bangladesh believe they are no longer the underdogs which affect only upsets. Another win here and they can be serious contenders for the top four finish and in Mashrafe, they have a leader who will keep his side grounded.

Here is Bangladesh’s predicted XI for the match against South Africa:

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

