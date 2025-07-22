Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 09:41 am IST

BAN vs PAK, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the second T20I of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan face a must-win situation in the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh. The visitors lost the opening contest by seven wickets as Bangladesh chased down 110 without breaking a sweat. After the match ended, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson minced no words as he criticised the pitch used for the contest. However, one cannot deny the lack of application of Pakistan's batters, which was the primary reason behind their being bundled out for just 109.

BAN vs PAK, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the second T20I(AFP)
BAN vs PAK, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the second T20I(AFP)

Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for Pakistan as he played a knock of 44 runs. However, his run-out led to the total collapse. Pakistan bowlers also failed to leave a mark as Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy ensured Bangladesh's victory with 27 balls to spare.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan

When will the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan be played?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, July 22. The contest will begin at 5:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 5 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan take place?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK live on TV and online
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On