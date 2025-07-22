Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK live on TV and online

Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan face a must-win situation in the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh. The visitors lost the opening contest by seven wickets as Bangladesh chased down 110 without breaking a sweat. After the match ended, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson minced no words as he criticised the pitch used for the contest. However, one cannot deny the lack of application of Pakistan's batters, which was the primary reason behind their being bundled out for just 109. BAN vs PAK, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the second T20I(AFP)

Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for Pakistan as he played a knock of 44 runs. However, his run-out led to the total collapse. Pakistan bowlers also failed to leave a mark as Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy ensured Bangladesh's victory with 27 balls to spare.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan

When will the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan be played?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, July 22. The contest will begin at 5:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 5 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan take place?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.