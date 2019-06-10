Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming of Cricket World Cup on TV and online

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, both with one win each under their belt, would aim to dominate the other when they lock horns in the ICC World Cup on June 11 at County Ground in Bristol.

Sri Lanka have lifted the trophy once - 1996 World Cup. The team since then twice finished as runners-up in 2007 and 2011 edition, respectively. On the other hand, Bangladesh are yet to win a title. The team has never entered the semi-finals in the history of the tournament.

Bangladesh won its opening World Cup match, leaving South Africa in a shock. However, Bangladesh then lost its next two fixtures to New Zealand and England, respectively. They have two points from three matches. Sri Lanka lost its first match to the Kiwis but bounced back and defeated Afghanistan in its second match. In its third fixture against Pakistan, the match got abandoned. The team has three points from as many games.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the ICC World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Where is the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place at the County Ground in Bristol.

At what time does the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Tuesday (June 11)

Where and how to watch live coverage of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 18:13 IST