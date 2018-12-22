Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Dhaka, live score and updates: Series at stake

After Bangladesh won the second T20I in Dhaka on Thursday by 36 runs the three match series is poised at 1-1 with the final match to be played in Dhaka on Saturday. Shai hope has been the undoubted star man for the Windies while the hosts hand had meaningful contribution from all their players throughout the series. It has been a bitterly disappointing tour for the visitors losing the Test and the ODI series and they would be hoping to end the tour on a high in Dhaka.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 15:31 IST