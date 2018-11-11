Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test Day 1, live score and updates: Zim eye series win

After a 3-0 mauling in the ODI series it was a historic win for Zimbabwe by 151 runs in the first Test at Sylhet, winning away from home after 17 years. Bangladesh will look to reassert their dominance when the two clash in the second Test in Dhaka. Spinners as always will play a big role in the game and the Asian side will expect better from their batsmen after a poor showing in Sylhet. As for the visitors, more of the same will do very nicely.

