Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh score after 1 overs is 10/0

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024. Match will start on 07 May 2024 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Zimbabwe squad -
Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza...Read More
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 10/0 after 1 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Faraz Akram bowling . Bangladesh at 10/0 after 0.4 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Drilled down the ground! Off the mark in style! Steps out, makes it into a half volley and then times it down the ground and to the long off fence.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Litton Das smashed a Four on Faraz Akram bowling . Bangladesh at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! That is a gift first up and Das is off the mark with a boundary! On the pads. He clips it fine past the keeper and down to the fine leg fence.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie(WK), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(C), Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Johnathan Campbell.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(C), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(WK), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details
3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.