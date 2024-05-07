Explore
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh score after 1 overs is 10/0

    May 7, 2024 2:35 PM IST
    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 10/0 after 1 overs, Tanzid Hasan at 4 runs and Litton Das at 5 runs
    Key Events
    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024
    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024. Match will start on 07 May 2024 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

    Bangladesh squad -
    Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
    Zimbabwe squad -
    Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 7, 2024 2:35 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 10/0 after 1 overs

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
    Bangladesh
    Tanzid Hasan 4 (4)
    Litton Das 5 (2)
    Zimbabwe
    Faraz Akram 0/10 (1)

    May 7, 2024 2:34 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Faraz Akram bowling . Bangladesh at 10/0 after 0.4 overs

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Drilled down the ground! Off the mark in style! Steps out, makes it into a half volley and then times it down the ground and to the long off fence.

    May 7, 2024 2:32 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Litton Das smashed a Four on Faraz Akram bowling . Bangladesh at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! That is a gift first up and Das is off the mark with a boundary! On the pads. He clips it fine past the keeper and down to the fine leg fence.

    May 7, 2024 2:12 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie(WK), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(C), Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Johnathan Campbell.

    May 7, 2024 2:12 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(C), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(WK), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.

    May 7, 2024 2:02 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Toss Update

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field

    May 7, 2024 1:39 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details
    3rd T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

