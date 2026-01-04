Bangladesh want T20 World Cup matches to be shifted from India to Sri Lanka after Mustafizur Rahman's IPL exit: Report

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will write to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to request that its T20 World Cup matches be relocated from India to Sri Lanka. The body has taken the decision after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from their Indian Premier League (IPL) squad at the order of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian cricket board issued a directive to the three-time champions due to the current political situation and recent developments in Bangladesh. BCB have stated that they want their T20 World Cup matches to be shifted from India(AFP)

Multiple incidents of Hindus being killed in Bangladesh have been reported, and this has led the relations to become strained between the two countries. The last few days saw KKR and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan being targeted, and the situation finally culminated with the BCCI asking the franchise to release the left-arm pacer from their squad.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the BCB is expected to write to the apex cricket body as they will be raising the issue about player safety in Kolkata, where Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three matches of the T20 World Cup.

“We have three matches of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata, so we will write to the ICC regarding what has happened today,” the BCB's media committee chairman, Amzad Hussain, told ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh's sports adviser, Asif Nazrul, has already stated that he would be asking the BCB to write to the ICC about moving their matches to Sri Lanka. He also expressed serious doubts about the team's safety in India.

“I have asked the BCB to explain the entire matter to the ICC. The board should inform that if a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe going to play in the World Cup. I have also instructed the Board to request that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka,” he wrote on Facebook.

He also added that he has already made the request to the country's information and broadcasting ministry to stop telecasting the IPL in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches are slated to be played in Kolkata and Mumbai, with their opening fixture against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on February 7. Interestingly, earlier this week, the BCB also announced their home season schedule, where Bangladesh are supposed to take on India in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

However, according to the Indian Express, the BCCI is awaiting government approval to tour Bangladesh and they will travel to Dhaka once the necessary permissions are in.

KKR releases Rahman

On Saturday, the three-time IPL winners confirmed that they had released Rahman from their squad at the BCCI's orders. KKR also stated that they would be allowed a replacement player under the guidelines of the BCCI.

Earlier, Rahman was picked up by KKR for INR 9.20 crore in the mini auction after a fierce bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.