Bangladesh whitewash Zimbabwe in ODI series as Liton breaks record

Opener Liton struck 176 off 143 balls to beat the mark set by Tamim Iqbal, who hit an unbeaten 128 on Friday, just three days ago, to guide Bangladesh to 322-3 in 43 overs in the rain-hit match.

cricket Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:59 IST
AFP
AFP
Sylhet
Bangladesh’s Liton Das celebrates after scoring a century
Bangladesh’s Liton Das celebrates after scoring a century (AFP)
         

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 123 runs in their third one-day international to complete a 3-0 sweep in the three-match series in Sylhet on Friday as Liton Das hammered their highest individual ODI score.

Opener Liton struck 176 off 143 balls to beat the mark set by Tamim Iqbal, who hit an unbeaten 128 on Friday, just three days ago, to guide Bangladesh to 322-3 in 43 overs in the rain-hit match.

Also Read: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI in Sylhet, Highlights: As it happened

Set a revised target of 342 in 43 overs under the DLS method, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 218 in 37.2 overs.

Mohammad Saifuddin claimed 4-41 for Bangladesh, with Sikandar Raza making 61.

The two teams will now play in a two-match Twenty20 international series, with the matches scheduled at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on March 9 and 11.

