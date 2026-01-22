Bangladesh World Cup standoff hits the dressing room as sports advisor meets players under ICC 24 hour ultimatum

Bangladesh’s standoff over the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is moving from boardrooms to the dressing room, with government officials now stepping in to address players directly. Bangladesh players in a press conference. (x images)

The immediate risk is stark: Bangladesh have been given a 24-hour deadline to confirm participation in the India-hosted tournament, failing which the ICC is expected to replace them.

Bangladesh government’s sports advisor Asif Nazrul is set to meet the national cricketers at 3PM at Hotel InterContinental, in a session designed to brief the squad on the government's position and to hear the players’ views. Cricbuzz reported that the meeting is also expected to discuss possible steps to resolve the crisis.

At the heart of the dispute is Bangladesh Cricket Board’s demand that its World Cup matches be shifted out of India, with Sri Lanka pushed as an alternative venue. The issue escalated after the BCCI asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman amid political tensions, a development the BCB cited while raising security concerns. The ICC, after an emergency board meeting this week, rejected the venue-change request and issued what amounts to an ultimatum: travel to India for the February 7 to March 8 event or lose the slot.

The fallout has dragged players into a decision they say they were aware of only after the fact. Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das said players’ consent had not been taken and that there had been no communication with him, adding that even clarity on opponents and destination had been missing as the issue spiralled.

Also Read: Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 participation LIVE Updates: Ball in BCB's court after ICC's straightforward ultimatum The ICC’s position, however, has been consistent. It said it had considered security assessments, including independent reviews, and found no credible threat to Bangladesh players, officials, media and fans at any of the tournament venues. The ICC also dismissed attempts to link tournament security to the Mustafizur episode, calling it a single, unrelated domestic-league development.

Bangladesh’s request drew late support from the Pakistan Cricket Board, but the ICC board vote still went heavily against relocation, leaving Bangladesh and Pakistan as the dissenting voices. With the clock now running, Scotland are tipped to be the replacement in Group C if Bangladesh do not meet the deadline.

There were other proposals, including a group swap with Ireland, who are scheduled to play all their games in Sri Lanka, but that route did not progress, with Ireland indicating it had assurances its schedule would not change.

If Bangladesh do travel, their group-stage itinerary has them playing three matches in Kolkata - against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9) and England (February 14) - before a final league match in Mumbai against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium on February 17.