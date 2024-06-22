Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan angrily stares at Virat Kohli, gives aggressive send-off after castling India star in T20 WC

Team India's star batter, Virat Kohli, looked in solid touch during Saturday's Super Eight match against Bangladesh. After a quiet outing throughout the tournament so far – where he failed to breach double figures throughout the group stage – Kohli showed aggressive intent and dominated the Bangladesh bowlers during the Powerplay after India were asked to bat in Antigua. Tanzim Hasan stares at Virat Kohli after dismissing him(X)

The batter raced to 37, showcasing a mixed blend of power-hitting and quick running between the wickets, but his innings was cut short by Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan. During the ninth over of the match, Tanzim castled Kohli as the batter looked to charge down the track and smash the ball through the off-side.

While Kohli failed to convert his start, what drew the eyeballs was Tanzim's rather aggressive celebration following the wicket. The Bangladesh bowler stared angrily at Kohli and celebrated on his face; the Indian batter didn't reciprocate and continued to walk towards the dugout, as Tanzim continued to stare at Kohli.

Watch:

Kohli has usually been a strong performer against Bangladesh in ICC events; in their last meeting at the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, Kohli top-scored with an unbeaten 63 as India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (DLS).

Tanzim also went on to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav, the star of India's win in the side's previous match against Afghanistan, in the same over. After Suryakumar began his innings with a first-ball six, the batter found an outside edge, getting carried to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma also made an attacking start to his innings but was dismissed on 23 off 11 deliveries. India are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having registered four wins, including three in the group stage, while one game (against Canada) was washed out in Lauderhill.

Super Eight scenario

With another win, India will be among the favourites for a semi-final berth in the tournament. India will face high-flying Australia in their final Super Eight match, who will take on Afghanistan in their second match of the stage on Sunday morning (IST).