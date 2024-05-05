Battle against Yashasvi Jaiswal is what I'm 'looking forward to' in T20 World Cup: Trent Boult

Each time the threat factors are assessed for India ahead of any international game, the one that sits right at the top is the vulnerability of the top order against left-arm pacers. The weakness has been fairly evident in the ongoing 2024 season of the Indian Premier League where India captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed seven times by a left-handed bowler, five of which were by quicks, two of those by familiar rival and former IPL teammate Trent Boult, of which one was for a duck. The New Zealand pacer also holds a decent record against Virat Kohli, whom he dismissed for a golden duck last season. Although the Rajasthan Royals pacer brushed aside the 'weakness' talk, he admitted that more than going up against "best batters" like Kohli and Rohit, he is rather excited for the match-up against his current teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has made the cut for the Indian T20 World Cup, if New Zealand come face-to-face with India at the impending ICC tournament. Trent Boult (right) and Yashasvi Jaiswal are both part of the RR squad in IPL 2024

Speaking to Hindustan Times Digital on the sidelines of the promotional shoot for Evocus in New Delhi, where he landed this week for an IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals on May 7, Boult opened up on his record against Rohit, India top-order's struggle against left-arm pacers in international cricket and his battle against Yashasvi Jaiswal at the RR nets. Here are excerpts…

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Q. You have dismissed Rohit Sharma twice this season. Eight overall in international cricket. Could you talk about this record against Rohit and whether these factors tend to play in a player’s mind?

First of all, Rohit's an amazing player. Obviously one of the best batsmen in the world. So from my point of view, it's just a great challenge and a great opportunity to come up and bowl against the likes of these guys. And he's definitely hit me for many, many boundaries. So it's nice to get him out a couple of times. That's for sure.

Q. It's not just Rohit, you've also had success against Kohli in the format. What do you think tends to trouble the Indian top order when facing left-arm pacers?

I don't think it troubles them. I think it's just the game of cricket, really. It's always nice just to go up and test myself against the types and likes of those players. And yeah, it's what I've dreamed about as a kid to want to play against the best batters in the world. So it's always nice to get them out every now and then.

Q. India will have a left-handed batter at the top of the order this time, hopefully, in Yashasvi Jaiswal. How has the battle been against him in the nets? Have you managed to find some weaknesses?

Yash is one of my favourite players. Has been one of my favourite players to watch over the last few seasons. And yeah, he's got a huge career ahead of him. Obviously, he had some great success against England in the Test match series there. And yeah, I mean, I will get the opportunity to play against him in the World Cup, and it's going to be one that I'm very much looking forward to.

Q. Coming back to that match against Mumbai Indians, how did it feel to win the Player of the Match award against your former team this season?

A match-winning performance is nice against any of the teams, but always nice to do it against the side that I played for in the past. But, yeah, the tournament's been a crazy one so far. Obviously, there are lots of runs and lots of boundaries. So, to put in a Player-of-the-Match performance with the ball was very satisfying.

Q. New Zealand were the first team to announce the T20 World Cup squad. What's been your assessment of the squad and what do you feel are your chances in the tournament?

Yeah, it's a great team with lots of experience and lots of familiar faces. And World Cups are always exciting opportunities for us. They're tournaments that we tend to do quite well in. We managed to get quite close to finals and obviously close to some silverware. So yeah, of course, we're looking forward to getting over there and hopefully going one further and lifting a trophy. And I think we've got a great side to potentially do that.

Q. Finally, if you could talk about your association with Evocus

This is basically Black alkaline water. Obviously, it's very, very hot in India. So, it's a great way to hydrate. Happy to give you some fuel. And yeah, hydration with this water is definitely faster than by delivery (laughs). I think I'm getting a little bit slower with age, but now this hits the spot in nice hot weather.