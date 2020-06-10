‘Battled through the pain barrier’: VVS Laxman lauds former India pacer Ashish Nehra

cricket

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has taken the initiative of paying tributes to his teammates who have influenced him throughout his career. In the past few days, Laxman has paid tributes to Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. On Sunday, Laxman praised the former India left-arm fast bowler Ashish Nehra.

Nehra is regarded as one of the best seamers the Indian team has ever produced. But despite being a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team, the former left-armer could not become a regular member of Team India across formats because of an injury-prone career.

He played 17 Tests in which he picked up 44 wicket at an average of 42.40. He also played 120 ODIs in which he picked up 157 wickets in 31.72. He also played 27 T20Is for India, in which he picked up 34 wickets at an average of 22.29. His final appearance in Indian jersey was in 2017 in a T20I match against New Zealand in his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

A fragile body suggested a brief pace-bowling career, but Ashish Nehra battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master. Repeated comebacks from injury were rewarded with a World Cup winner’s medal in 2011 and a fitting farewell aged 38. pic.twitter.com/j5gey74NWl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2020

In the tweet, Laxman praised Nehra for continuing to battling it out despite being in pain and prolonging his career. “A fragile body suggested a brief pace-bowling career, but Ashish Nehra battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master,” the former right-handed batsman said.

“Repeated comebacks from injury were rewarded with a World Cup winner’s medal in 2011 and a fitting farewell aged 38,” he added.

Nehra’s most memorable spell took place in the ODI match against England at the 2003 World Cup. The Three Lions were asked to chase an easy target of 251. But Nehra registered figures of 6/23 to bowl out England for 168 and help India to an 82-run victory.