BBL match shaken by fire outside Perth stadium with likes of Steve Smith and Babar Azam in the middle
It was during the 16th over when thick black smoke rose near a stadium gate, alarming fans inside and outside the ground and briefly sparking panic
A brief fire scare unfolded outside Optus Stadium during the Big Bash League qualifier between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers, causing concern as the match continued inside. Players, including Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Babar Azam, continued their game amid visible smoke drifting across the ground. The incident occurred as a bush near the stadium caught fire, sending alarming visuals to fans and broadcasters. Fortunately, the situation was quickly brought under control, and play continued without interruption. The unusual event highlighted the risks posed by high temperatures and bushland surrounding some stadiums during Australia’s intense summer cricket season.
It was during the 16th over of the match when thick black smoke began rising near one of the stadium gates. Fans inside and outside the ground were alarmed, and panic spread quickly. While the game continued uninterrupted, attention inevitably shifted from the on-field action to the smoke and the unfolding situation outside Optus Stadium. Stadium staff and security moved quickly to the scene, working to keep fans and players safe.
The fire was quickly brought under control, and thankfully, no one was injured. Early reports indicate it may have been sparked by burning waste or broken glass.
Perth Scorchers outclass Sydney Sixers to reach final
Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers secured their place in the Big Bash League final with a 48-run win over Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier. Batting first, the Scorchers recovered from early setbacks to post a competitive total of 147 for 9 in 20 overs. Finn Allen anchored the innings with a quick 49 off 30 balls, while Ashton Turner added 29 from 21 deliveries. Jhye Richardson’s late cameo of 20 off 18 balls helped push the score beyond 145.
Sydney Sixers’ chase never gained momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. Steven Smith top-scored with 37 off 24 balls, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled under pressure. Pakistan star Babar Azam once again failed under pressure in a big match and was dismissed for a duck in the chase. Mahli Beardman claimed three important wickets, while Cooper Connolly and David Payne kept the attack tight. The Sixers were bowled out for 99 in 15 overs, giving Perth a comfortable win and a spot in the final.