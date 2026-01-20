BBL match shaken by fire outside Perth stadium with likes of Steve Smith and Babar Azam in the middle

A brief fire scare unfolded outside Optus Stadium during the Big Bash League qualifier between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers, causing concern as the match continued inside. Players, including Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Babar Azam, continued their game amid visible smoke drifting across the ground. The incident occurred as a bush near the stadium caught fire, sending alarming visuals to fans and broadcasters. Fortunately, the situation was quickly brought under control, and play continued without interruption. The unusual event highlighted the risks posed by high temperatures and bushland surrounding some stadiums during Australia’s intense summer cricket season. Scary scenes as fire breaks outside Perth stadium during BBL match (X Image)

It was during the 16th over of the match when thick black smoke began rising near one of the stadium gates. Fans inside and outside the ground were alarmed, and panic spread quickly. While the game continued uninterrupted, attention inevitably shifted from the on-field action to the smoke and the unfolding situation outside Optus Stadium. Stadium staff and security moved quickly to the scene, working to keep fans and players safe.

Also Read - Bangladesh refuses to bow to BCCI, issues stern warning to ICC amid T20 World Cup row: 'Won't accept those conditions'

The fire was quickly brought under control, and thankfully, no one was injured. Early reports indicate it may have been sparked by burning waste or broken glass.