Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
BBL: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers live score at Melbourne

BBL: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers live score at Melbourne

BBL live score: Follow live update of BBL match between Melbourne Renegades Adelaide Strikers.

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2019 14:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BBL live score: Follow live update of BBL match between Melbourne Renegades Adelaide Strikers.
         

BBL live score: Melbourne Renegades take on Adelaide Strikers in a Big Bash League match at Melbourne. Adelaide Strikers won the toss and opted to bat first.

Renegades: Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Dan Christian, Will Sunderland, Camron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney

Strikers: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Rashid Khan, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers live score

 

