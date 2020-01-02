BBL: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars live score and updates at Sydney

cricket

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:20 IST

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars live score: Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Stars in a Big Bash League match on Thursday. Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson won the toss and opted to bat first.

Sydney Thunder Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett

Melbourne Stars Playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Ben Dunk, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf