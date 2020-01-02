e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
BBL: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars live score and updates at Sydney

BBL: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars live score and updates at Sydney

Follow live score and updates of Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars match in Big Bash League through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live score and updates of Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars match in Big Bash League through our live commentary.
Follow live score and updates of Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars match in Big Bash League through our live commentary.(BBL)
         

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars live score: Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Stars in a Big Bash League match on Thursday. Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson won the toss and opted to bat first.

Follow live score and updates here:

 

Sydney Thunder Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett

Melbourne Stars Playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Ben Dunk, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf

