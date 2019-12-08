BBL Women’s final: Beth Mooney stars in Brisbane Heat’s win over Adelaide Strikers

cricket

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 15:28 IST

Brisbane Heat became the first team to secure back-to-back title win in Women’s Big Bash League on Sunday. The side led by skipper Kirby Short displayed a spectacular batting display as they overcome their opponents to pick up an easy six-wicket win. After winning the toss, Brisbane asked Adelaide to bat first. Amanda Wellington hammered 55 runs in 33 balls to help her side to a total of 161/7 in 20 overs. Coming down to chase 162, Brisbane opener Beth Mooney hammered an unbeaten 56 off 45 balls to help her side chase down the target in with 11 balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

After the match, Mooney, who was awarded the Player of the match for her performance said: “There’s a few other people that deserve this award before me. There were some outstanding performance through the game. JJ was outstanding again and we were obviously well led by Short. A lot of credit goes to Kirby Short, the way she has led this side.”

She added: “She’s been in talks with various leadership mentors and worked really close with them. Really exciting, now that this one’s (WBBL) over, we can look at that one (World Cup). We have had outstanding support throughout this WBBL. It shows that when the World Cup is on home soil, we are going to have the whole of Australia behind us.”

The winning captain, Short said: “In one word, proud (when asked how she felt). As a group, we have got a lot of feedback over the extended period of time over our consistency. To have made two finals in two years and to have won both is a pretty big deal.”

She added: “Incredibly proud to stand as a leader of this group. The word is belief. When you’ve been in tight situations, you learn how to win ugly. We have won a lot of games ugly this year. That allows you to have the belief that you can. Being in those moments allows you to succeed in most moments.”