BCB ban ex-selector Monjurul Islam after investigation into sexual assault allegations

The Bangladesh Cricket Board have banned former national team player Monjurul Islam from any cricket-related activities, following an investigation regarding sexual misconduct. Former Bangladesh captain accused Monjurul Islam of sexual misconduct during his stint as women's team selector and manager. (AFP)

Islam, who served as chief selector for the Bangladesh women’s team following his appointment in 2020, was accused of sexual assault and misdemeanour by former captain Jahanara Alam. Alam had revealed in interviews last year that Islam, who also acted as manager for the national team, had made a sequence of indecent approaches during her tenure, including at the 2022 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Following Jahanara’s allegations, the BCB formed an Independent Inquiry Committee to investigate Islam. The committee submitted its findings to the BCB earlier this month, following which a legal team was employed to reach a decision regarding Monjurul’s future.

Following a board meeting in Dhaka, the BCB today announced in a statement that Islam would be barred and blacklisted from any future role in Bangladesh cricket, or any activities that fall under the jurisdiction of the cricket board.

"Based on the findings of the Independent Inquiry Committee formed by the BCB to examine the complaint lodged by former Bangladesh Women's National Team Captain Jahanara Alam, the Board has decided to impose a ban on former national cricketer Monjurul Islam from all forms of direct or indirect employment and/or cricket-related activities under the jurisdiction of the Bangladesh Cricket Board," read the BCB’s statement.

BCB to consider further action Further punishment could be in store for Monjurul, with the statement also commenting that ‘additional measures’ will be levied against the former fast bowler as per the committee’s recommendations.

"The BCB is reviewing the recommendations of the Committee and will take any additional measures deemed necessary in light of the report," read the statement.

Alam’s allegations against Monjurul included claims that the former selector would breach her private space, including unwarranted contact and uncomfortable gestures. She also stated that Monjurul had stepped over the line and asked her about her menstrual cycle on occasion.

Alam also named BCB higher-ups Nadel Chowdhury and chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury, stating that her allegations against Islam fell on deaf years when she tried to report him in the past. She added that her role as captain was diminished when she rebuffed Islam's approaches.

Jahanara has stepped away from cricket for the time being citing mental health reasons, not having played for Bangladesh since December 2024.