Home / Cricket / BCCI AGM meet: Two new IPL teams, ICC representative up for discussion on December 24

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 11:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Another important point will be BCCI's representative to the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council.(Image Courtesy: Cricket Australia)
         

The BCCI will hold its Annual General Meeting on December 24 to discuss the induction of two new IPL franchises besides the appointment of India’s ICC representative and three new national selectors. Also on the agenda is the election of a new vice-president. As per norm, the BCCI has sent a 23-point agenda to all affiliated units 21 days prior to the holding of the AGM.

The most significant point is seeking approval for two new teams to make it a 10-team IPL. It is understood that the Adani Group and Sanjeev Goenka’s RPG (owners of the Rising Pune Supergiant) are interested in owning new teams with one franchise surely from Ahmedabad.

Another important point will be BCCI’s representative to the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council. It is expected that secretary Jay Shah will be the BCCI representative in the global committees. Appointment of three new selectors, along with a chairman of selectors, is also on cards given that Cricket Committees and Standing Committees are part of the agenda.

“Selection committee is a part of cricket committee plus the technical committee also needs to be formed. They are all statutory sub committees,” a senior BCCI source said.

The all-important Umpires’ sub-committee will also be formed and matters related to the National Cricket Academy will also come up for deliberation.

The agenda also includes discussion on India’s Future Tours Program for 2021, preparation with regards to organisation of next year’s T20 World Cup (includes the ICC tax issue) and inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. On the administrative front, one of the primary points on the agenda is election of new vice president, a position which has been left vacant after Mahim Verma’s resignation.

It is expected that the choice would be unanimous. Also, two representatives from the governing body will get a seat in the IPL governing council.

